CPW aware of deer with arrow in its neck in Fox Fun Regional Park area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) says they are aware of a deer with an arrow in its neck in the Fox Run Regional Park area.

According to CPW, wildlife officers are on the lookout for the deer.

Because the deer can still walk, CPW asks that you call them at (719)227-5200, or Colorado State Patrol at (719)544-2424 during non-business hours if you see it.

If you have any information on who shot the deer, you are asked to contact Operation Game Thief at 1-877-265-6648, or send them an email at game.thief@state.co.us.

___

Colorado Springs District 11 teacher fights to get job back A Colorado Springs teacher has been suspended from her position for more than two months now. The district won't comment on specifics, but the teacher says she was targeted for speaking out. Colorado Springs District 11 teacher fights to get job back

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.