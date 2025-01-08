Court documents shed light on the incident leading up to Chief Deputy DA being placed on unpaid leave

SOUTHERN COLORADO — News5 is learning more about why the Fourth Judicial Chief Deputy District Attorney is on unpaid administrative leave.

News5 previously reported Andrew Vaughan is charged with criminal mischief.

WATCH: Fourth Judicial Chief Deputy District Attorney placed on unpaid leave

Court records show late in the evening on Christmas, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to the area of Dry Creek Lane and Carlson Drive, which is located in the northwest part of the city, for a disturbance.

Court documents say Vaughan told officers he threw glass at a Chevy Corvette because its exhaust was too loud. Vaughan offered to write a check for the damages, telling CSPD he threw the glass the second time the car passed his house at "a high rate of speed."

CSPD says the incident caused more than $2,000 in damage to the back window and spoiler. Vaughan's next court appearance is in late March.

According to the Colorado Office of Attorney Regulation Council, Vaughan has held an active law license since 2009 with no public disciplinary history on file.

