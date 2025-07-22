Court documents reveal new details in sexual assault case involving Colorado Springs elementary school teacher

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Court documents reveal new details in a sexual assault case involving a former elementary school teacher.

According to an affidavit, Matthew Gogan is accused of inappropriately touching two female students in 2019. The 66-year-old taught at Stratton Meadows Elementary School in Colorado Springs from 2018 to 2020.

In the arrests papers, one of the students describes writing in class and going up to Gogan's desk to check her work. This is when she says he inappropriately touched her. She says this happened several times, and Gogan got "touchier" each time.

Another student describes a time when she was waiting in the office when Gogan inappropriately touched her.

Gogan was arrested last month on two counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust. One of the victims reported the assault in April, leading investigators to another victim who had previously reported Gogan's behavior.

The names of the victims will not be released. In May of 2023, Governor Jared Polis signed "Riley's Law" or SB 23-075, into Colorado law. The law is designed to protect the identities of underage crime victims.

If you, or someone you know has been a victim of Gogan, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Pikes Peak Area Crimes Stoppers at (719)634-7867.

Gogan is currently out on bail.

Harrison School District 2 released the following statement regarding this arrest:

"This afternoon, Harrison School District Two leadership learned of the arrest earlier this summer of a former Stratton Meadows Elementary School employee. Matthew Gogan, worked as a teacher at Stratton Meadows from August 6, 2018, to May 22, 2020. This case is being handled by the Colorado Springs Police Department. All updates about the allegations or arrest will come directly from CSPD. If you have any information that could assist the investigation, please contact CSPD at 719-444-7000, or remain anonymous by calling Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP." Harrison School District 2

