Court documents reveal case against former Pueblo County Sheriff's Office Sgt.

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Court documents are revealing details about the case against a former Pueblo County Sheriff's Sergeant who is charged with felony theft and first-degree official misconduct.

According to an arrest affidavit, 43-year-old Jason Hanratty was the only person who had access to a bank account for the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge #7.

That lodge dissolved in 2022.

The affidavit says 41 Pueblo County Sheriff's Office employees continued to have funds withdrawn from their paychecks to cover dues for memberships with the lodge, even though it no longer existed.

The document alleges between August of 2022 and March of 2025, Hanratty withdrew money from that account to cover personal expenses. In total, he's accused of stealing more than $17,000.

Hanratty resigned from the sheriff's office earlier this year on April 15.

Previous Coverage

A former Pueblo County Sheriff's Office Sergeant was arrested Monday following an independent investigation.

A Pueblo County District Court Judge issued a warrant alleging 43-year-old Jason Hanratty unlawfully retained and misused funds collected from Pueblo County Sheriff's Office employees' paychecks after the FOP Lodge #7 dissolved.

The arrest warrant alleges Hanratty stole more than $17,000 in union dues from 41 Pueblo County Sheriff's Office employees for more than two years.

Hanratty, who was vice president of the lodge, allegedly deposited the money into personal and business accounts.

According to the sheriff's office, Hanratty was arrested for felony theft and first-degree official misconduct. He has been booked into the Pueblo County Jail and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Hanratty resigned from the sheriff's office on April 15. He was assigned to the patrol division as a sergeant and had been employed with the sheriff's office since April, 2007.

The investigation has been referred to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office to ensure impartiality and accountability.

Pueblo County Sheriff David J. Lucero released the following statement regarding this incident:

“This arrest is both troubling and necessary. The allegations in this case describe conduct that is entirely inconsistent with the values and expectations of the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office. We are sworn to uphold the law — not break it — and that obligation extends to every member of this agency, without exception.



As Sheriff, I took immediate steps to request an outside agency to handle the criminal inquiry to avoid even the appearance of impropriety. We will continue to cooperate fully with the District Attorney’s Office as this matter progresses through the legal system.” Pueblo County Sheriff David J. Lucero

___

Colorado gun store owners frustrated as new state gun laws take effect on July 1 Buying or selling firearms is going to be more difficult in Colorado. Two major changes in the state gun laws will take effect Tuesday. Colorado gun store owners frustrated as new state gun laws take effect on July 1

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.