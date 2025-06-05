Convicted felon arrested after stealing gun from roommate in Pueblo County

AVONDALE, Colo. (KOAA) — A convicted felon was arrested after stealing a gun from his roommate, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened Tuesday at a home in the 67000 block of East U.S. Highway 50, which is located in Avondale.

The sheriff's office says deputies responded to the home after a man reported that his roommate, later identified as 39-year-old Brian Feltner, stole two rifles from him.

When deputies arrived, they saw Feltner sitting in a vehicle at the home. The sheriff's office says Feltner tried to drive away, but he was stopped and taken into custody at gunpoint.

Deputies say an SKS rifle was found in the vehicle. They say Feltner admitted to taking the rifle as "collateral."

According to the sheriff's office, Feltner was not allowed to be in possession of a weapon. They say he was on parole and was wanted on two warrants.

Feltner was booked into the Pueblo County Jail on the outstanding warrants and additional charges of theft and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

