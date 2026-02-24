Colorado woman sentenced after pleading guilty to animal cruelty charges

DELTA COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A Colorado woman who pleaded guilty to 15 of more than 250 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty learned her punishment Monday.

Last summer, more than 160 dogs were rescued from 79-year-old Barbara Bowman's breeding facility in Delta, Colorado.

They were taken to the National Mill Dog Rescue (NMDR) in Peyton. Their staff told News5 the matting on the dog's fur was so severe many could not eat, drink, or go to the bathroom.

On Monday afternoon, a judge in Delta sentenced Bowman to the following:



60 days of home detention where she will be required to wear an ankle monitor

15 years of probation

more than $83,000 in fines, with more than $57,000 going toward NMDR

1,500 hours of community service

