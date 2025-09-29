Colorado woman among 3 indicted for allegedly stalking ICE agent

DENVER — A Colorado woman is among three women indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly following a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent home, the Justice Department announced Friday.

Ashleigh Brown, 38, of Aurora, Cynthia Raygoza, 37, of Riverside, California, and Sandra Carmona Samane, 25, of Panorama City, California, are each facing charges of conspiracy and unlawfully disclosing personal information of a federal agent.

Brown, who is also charged in a separate case with assault on a federal officer, is in federal custody without bond, the Justice Department said.

Samane is free on $5,000 bond. Raygoza remains at large.

The incident occurred on August 28, 2025, in Los Angeles, where the women allegedly followed an ICE agent from the Civic Center in downtown Los Angeles to his personal residence.

Prosecutors said the defendants livestreamed on their Instagram accounts their pursuit of the victim and provided directions as they followed the victim home and allegedly told viewers, “Come on down.”