Colorado Supreme Court upholds conviction of Teller County man who killed his fiance in 2018

DENVER — Monday the Colorado Supreme Court upheld Patrick Frazee's first-degree murder conviction.

Frazee killed Kelsey Berreth in 2018 in her townhome in Woodland Park. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole plus 156 years following a 10 day jury trial in November 2019.

His appeal focused on whether a Department of Human Services caseworker needed to read him his Miranda rights during an interview she conducted while Frazee was in custody.

Prosecutors argued she was talking with him about an upcoming custody hearing. The court ruled that she was not acting as a law enforcement officer and that Miranda rights did not apply.

Frazee is serving a life sentence for Kelsey Berreth's murder.

To read the Colorado Supreme Court's opinion in this case click here. A timeline of Kelsey Berreth's disappearance in 2018 is below.

