Colorado State Patrol trooper transferred to hospital after contacting suspected drunk driver

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A Colorado State Patrol (CSP) trooper has been transported to the hospital after being struck by an alleged drunk driver on Saturday afternoon.

According to CSP, they received a call around 1:00 p.m. about a van driver who was speeding and "actively drinking a beer" on northbound Interstate 25 near Walsenburg.

CSP troopers were able to find the van traveling north just south of Pueblo.

The van stopped on the off-ramp at exit 91, and a trooper was speaking to the driver, who was allegedly behaving uncooperatively.

The trooper noticed a shotgun in the van, and shortly after, the van driver accelerated, knocking the trooper to the ground, and fled northbound on I-25.

Another trooper was able to conduct a Tactical Vehicle Intervention and ram maneuver on the van, successfully disabling the car.

The driver, a 32-year-old man from Weston, was arrested and booked into the Pueblo County Jail on the following charges;



suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs

felony eluding

assault on a peace officer

other unspecified charges

The first trooper was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure but sustained minor injuries.

CSP is investigating the incident and will release more information at a later time.

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