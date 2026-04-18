Colorado State Patrol searching for involved driver and witness in hit-and-run

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) says that around 8:00 p.m. on Friday, troopers responded to the area of I-25 near South Academy Boulevard after receiving reports of a child who was hit by a car.

The child was crossing the roadway when they were hit in the left lane of northbound I-25 and suffered serious injuries.

The car is described as a white sedan with a black bumper, "possibly a Ford Focus," and did not remain on scene.

Due to the child moving out of the car's direct path of the car and being hit by its side, investigators think the car may have minor-to-no damage.

The CSP Vehicular Crimes Unit will be leading this investigation.

If you were traveling through the area around 8:00 p.m., on Friday, April 17, and believe you hit something or witnessed this incident, you're asked to call CSP Pueblo Dispatch Center at (719)544-2424 and reference case number VC260115.

A 75-Year Tradition Has New Owners and a New Season The Mesa Drive-In in Pueblo is celebrating its 75th season with new owners at the helm. The couple, who had their first date at a drive-in, are kicking off the new season tonight with a double feature on each of their two screens. A 75-Year Tradition Has New Owners and a New Season

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