COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs police responded to a small business Saturday after a reported robbery.

According to police, they were called out at about 8:00 p.m. November 28 to the 2300 block of East Platte Avenue. They said a suspect threatened a clerk.

Police said the suspect told the clerk that he would shoot him if he did not give him the cash in the cash drawer of the register. The suspect reportedly left the business with an undisclosed amount of cash.

An employee of the Subway on E. Platte said it was their store that was robbed.

This happened on Small Business Saturday, a day where shoppers are encouraged to shop locally to help small businesses. While Subway itself is not a small business, each location is franchised.

This story was originally published by Lindsey Boetsch with the Scripps News Group in Colorado Springs.