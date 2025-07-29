Colorado Springs residents charged for dealing fentanyl which resulted in death of 15-year-old

DENVER, Colo. (KOAA) — Two Colorado Springs residents have been charged for dealing fentanyl which resulted in the death of a 15-year-old girl, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado.

They say 57-year-old Eugene Edwards and 30-year-old Destiny Benjamin have both been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, resulting in death in the case. The charge could carry the following:



a potential of 20 years to life in prison

a potential maximum fine of $1 million

a potential maximum three years of supervised release

According to court documents, Edwards allegedly gave fentanyl pills to the 15-year-old, who later died as a result of fentanyl intoxication. Due to her age, her name will not be released.

In May of 2023, Governor Jared Polis signed "Riley's Law" or SB 23-075, into Colorado law. The law is designed to protect the identities of underage crime victims.

While investigating her death, investigators found nine blue pills wrapped in a receipt that were later linked to Edwards.

According to a criminal complaint, while searching her phone, investigators determined she arranged a meeting with Edwards the night before her death to buy pills at a Colorado Springs elementary school.

Surveillance video and license plate readers confirmed Edward's car was at the school. Video later showed the victim outside her home smoking what appeared to be fentanyl.

Edwards was arrested on June 13 after investigators found meth and ten fentanyl pills wrapped in receipts in his vehicle. They say Edwards has previous convictions for the following:



drug offenses

robbery

burglary

During an interview, Edwards told law enforcement he got the pills from a woman, later identified as Benjamin.

The criminal complaint alleges text messages between Edwards and Benjamin determined the two had an unlawful relationship based on the exchange of money for drugs.

Edwards told investigators his only supply for fentanyl pills was Benjamin.

Investigators say Benjamin was arrested later that day. She was found in possession of fentanyl, meth and a loaded handgun when she was arrested. Benjamin told investigators she provided drugs to Edwards.

Edwards and Benjamin both appeared in federal court Monday.

