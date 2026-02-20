Colorado Springs releases video briefing from January officer-involved shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department has released a significant event briefing video detailing their side of the events that led to an officer-involved shooting in January.

The incident took place on January 31, when officers received a call around 10:00 p.m. on Saturday for an alleged disturbance between a man and a woman.

When police arrived, they found the woman who matched the call's description.

The woman had a knife, which CSPD shows in their video, and began running from the police when they tried to approach her. Police say she threw the knife and continued running.

Police say she got into a CSPD cruiser, and while police were attempting to remove her, she allegedly began reaching for a shotgun that was in the car.

As a result, one officer fired at least one round, hitting the woman. In the video, you can see one of the officers fire three shots through the passenger window.

CSPD officers began rendering medical aid until EMS arrived, and she was transferred to a local hospital with at least one gunshot wound. According to police, the woman was discharged from the hospital and taken into custody for felony menacing.

CSPD says no officers were injured during the incident.

