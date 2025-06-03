Colorado Springs Police Officer hit by vehicle, expected to be okay

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — An officer who was hit by a vehicle is expected to be okay, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

The incident happened around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 5300 block of Palomino Ranch Point, which is located near the intersection of Tutt Boulevard and Stetson Hills Boulevard.

According to police, they received a call for two people who were passed out in a vehicle in that area. When officers responded, they say drug paraphernalia was visible in the car.

When the people in the car woke up, CSPD says the driver hit an officer with the vehicle. Police say the officer, whose name was not released, is expected to be okay.

CSPD says they received a call a couple minutes later about the vehicle driving recklessly near the intersection of Ensemble Heights and Conductors Point, which is located north of where the incident started.

The vehicle hit a landscaping boulder, and the people inside the vehicle took of running. CSPD says they found both the driver and passenger, whose names were not released.

According to CSPD, the driver will be facing several charges, including assault of a peace officer.

