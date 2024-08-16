Colorado Springs Police Officer arrested for first-degree official misconduct

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Officer was arrested Friday for first-degree official misconduct.

CSPD says they received a report on June 5 that Officer Levi Braun was unlawfully obtaining information about a person for personal gain. Police say they opened a case, and arrested Officer Braun Friday. He was served and released with a summons.

Police say Officer Braun has been employed with the department since 2016. According to our news partner The Gazette, Braun was named in a lawsuit against another CSPD officer. The department says this incident is not related to the lawsuit.

According to police, they have also opened an internal affairs investigation regarding the incident. Officer Braun has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

___





News 5 Files Colorado Open Record Request For Noise Data Following the Ford Amphitheater's first concerts over the weekend, the City of Colorado Springs says it is not releasing noise level data captured during the shows to the public, despite concerns from nearby residents. City of Colorado Springs not planning to release noise level data from Ford Amphitheater

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.