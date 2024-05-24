Colorado Springs Police investigating gas siphoning incidents

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says there is someone driving a specially outfitted van siphoning gas from gas stations around the state and selling it at a discounted rate.

On Tuesday, local law enforcement agencies executed two search warrants at addresses connected to the crime. Police say they recovered more than 900 gallons of stolen fuel valued around $3,000.

While serving the warrant, police say they also found several vehicles related to the thefts. Investigators say they expect to file charges in this case.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

___





D11 Student Graduates With 60+ College Credits Colorado Springs School District 11 high school seniors graduated Tuesday. It's the first graduating class to walk at the Ed Robson Arena at Colorado College. One student graduated with more than 60 college credits through Pikes Peak State College and now has a full scholarship to Yale. D11 high school senior graduates with 60+ college credits and full ride to Yale

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.