Colorado Springs Police investigating a shooting Monday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital. It happened just before 2:15 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Constitution Avenue and North Powers Boulevard.

Police say when they arrived on scene, they found a person who had been shot. They were transported to the hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.

CSPD says they have information on a suspect, but no arrests have been made at this time. They are still investigating the incident, but police believe the people involved knew each other and the attack was targeted.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.