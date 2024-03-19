Watch Now
Colorado Springs Police investigating a shooting Monday afternoon

Posted at 9:44 PM, Mar 18, 2024
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital. It happened just before 2:15 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Constitution Avenue and North Powers Boulevard.

Police say when they arrived on scene, they found a person who had been shot. They were transported to the hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.

CSPD says they have information on a suspect, but no arrests have been made at this time. They are still investigating the incident, but police believe the people involved knew each other and the attack was targeted.

