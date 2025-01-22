Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Colorado Springs Police Department recovers more than 100 pounds of meth

Drug Bust
Colorado Springs Police Department
Drug Bust
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS — A traffic stop last week led to the recovery of more than 100 pounds of meth, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Police say their Metro Narcotics Unit was notified of a truck carrying a large amount of meth on January 18 that was on its way to Colorado Springs.

The next day, CSPD pulled the truck over on I-25 near the West Fillmore Street exit. A detective and K9 Nyx searched the truck, where they found two large bins in the truck bed.

According to CSPD, the bins contained around 107.2 pounds of meth.

CSPD says they are still investigating this incident.

___



How 100+ alligators thrive in Colorado during sub-zero temps

Many Colorado natives have heard of Colorado Gators Reptile Park, a wildlife sanctuary that is home to more than 100 alligators.

How do 100+ gators survive sub-zero temps in Colorado

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community