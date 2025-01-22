Colorado Springs Police Department recovers more than 100 pounds of meth

COLORADO SPRINGS — A traffic stop last week led to the recovery of more than 100 pounds of meth, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Police say their Metro Narcotics Unit was notified of a truck carrying a large amount of meth on January 18 that was on its way to Colorado Springs.

The next day, CSPD pulled the truck over on I-25 near the West Fillmore Street exit. A detective and K9 Nyx searched the truck, where they found two large bins in the truck bed.

According to CSPD, the bins contained around 107.2 pounds of meth.

CSPD says they are still investigating this incident.

