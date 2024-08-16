Colorado Springs Police Department makes arrest in 2001 sexual assault cold case

COLORADO SPRINGS — An arrest has been made in a 2001 sexual assault cold case, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened in early 2001 on Vista Point Ridge, which is located near the intersection of Rangewood Drive and Dublin Boulevard.

CSPD says a 20-year-old woman was sexually assaulted by an unknown man. Unknown DNA from the man was found, and CSPD says at the time, they weren't able to identify the suspect. The case went cold because CSPD says there were no further leads to pursue at the time.

Earlier this year, CSPD says their Domestic Violence/Adult Sexual Assault (DV/ASA) unit was notified of a possible DNA match for the suspect. CSPD says detectives contacted 41-year-old Kenneth Hettle, who's DNA matched the unknown man's DNA recovered from the 2001 incident.

Hettle was arrested on the following charges:



sexual assault

burglary

false imprisonment

CSPD asks that anyone who has information or was a witness to this crime call them at (719)444-7000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

Help is available if you or someone you know is a victim of sexual assault. CSPD says they will be there for you when the time is right for your particular situation.

If you would like help from non-law enforcement resources, CSPD says TESSA provides many options, such as counseling, resources and more.

Domestic Violence increasing in Colorado Springs, organizations are here to help

