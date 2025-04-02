Colorado Springs Police Department investigating shooting Tuesday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS — A shooting is under investigation on the south east side of the city, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened Tuesday evening in the 3700 block of Astrozan Boulevard, which is located west of the Colorado Springs Airport.

According to CSPD, they received a call for shots fired in the area. When officers arrived, they say blood was found, but there weren't any victims.

Police say a shooting victim later showed up to the hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

___





'First time this happened,' bystanders react to shooting Downtown An officer involved shooting in Downtown Colorado Springs resulted in the death of the suspect and an ongoing investigation. Traffic was blocked off Monday afternoon into the evening on Pikes Peak Ave. between Nevada Ave. and Weber St. 'First time this happened,' bystanders react to shooting Downtown

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.