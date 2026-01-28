Colorado Springs Police Department asking for help identifying burglary suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the community's help in identifying a burglary suspect.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. on December 15 in the 700 block of Sahwatch Street, which is located near the intersection of East Cimarron Street and South Nevada Avenue.

According to CSPD, a man illegally entered a home and assaulted an elderly man with a crowbar before running from the scene. A picture of the man is below:

Colorado Springs Police Department

If you have seen the man or know where he is, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000.

