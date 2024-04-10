Colorado Springs Police asking for help locating burglary suspect, allegedly exposed himself to a minor

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the community's help with a burglary investigation in which a suspect allegedly exposed himself to a minor.

According to CSPD, the incident happened on April 5 at a home near the intersection of Wimbleton Court and Lexington Drive, which is located just west of John Venezia Community Park.

After an initial investigation, CSPD says an unknown man entered the home through an unlocked basement door just before 8:30 p.m. According to CSPD, the family was home at the time, and the man allegedly exposed himself to a minor before leaving.

He is described as being of average height with short dark hair. CSPD says he was wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and pants with dark-colored shoes at the time of the incident.

The Colorado Springs Police Department did not provide an image of the suspect.

If you have any information or video footage of suspicious activity in the neighborhood, you are asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719)444-7000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

