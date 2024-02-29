Colorado Springs Police asking for help in locating robbery suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Investigators with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) are asking the public for help locating this robbery suspect in Colorado Springs.

CSPD says this incident happened on February 7 just before 3:45 p.m. at the Safeway on Centennial Blvd.

The man pictured above is accused of stealing an elderly woman's purse and riding away on a bike.

CSPD is also asking to help them get in contact with the woman who could be a potential witness of the incident.

Anyone with information about the suspect or witness pictured below or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

