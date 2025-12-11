Colorado Springs mom accused of killing two of her children fighting extradition

LONDON, UK (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs mom accused of drugging and killing two of her children is fighting extradition back to Colorado.

Police say Kimberlee Singler fled to the United Kingdom following the 2023 murders. Last month, a judge in London ruled in favor of extraditing her back to Colorado.

News5 has learned Singler has filed an appeal with the European Court of Human Rights, asking them to overturn that decision. So far, there hasn't been a ruling.

Singler's nine-year-old daughter and seven-year-old son were found dead in her apartment off of North Powers Boulevard in December, 2023. The discovery was made by police officers who were responding to a reported burglary.

She was arrested 11 days later.

___

Video critiquing Chapel Hills Mall sparks debate The Chapel Hills Mall in Colorado Springs is the subject of a critical online video. The video has been trending on Facebook and TikTok for a couple of weeks. Video critiquing Chapel Hills Mall sparks debate

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.