Colorado Springs man sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for drug trafficking

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A Colorado Springs man has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for drug trafficking, conspiracy, and weapons charges.

Nathan James Meek, 43, was sentenced to 300 months after being found guilty of the following;



one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl

one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine

one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana

one count of possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon

conspiracy to distribute controlled substances

one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking

According to trial evidence, Meek sold drugs while in the Colorado Springs area. He was arrested in January 2024, and investigators recovered a phone, a gun, drugs, and $3,000 in cash on his person.

After obtaining a search warrant for his apartment, officers recovered;



2,202 grams of methamphetamine

131 grams of fentanyl

80 grams of cocaine

698 grams of marijuana

three guns

“Here we have a violent felon who has repeatedly chosen to engage in criminal activity. Because of the steadfast partnership between the FBI and the Colorado Springs Police Department, a jury found the defendant guilty of selling drugs while illegally possessing firearms."



"Now, Mr. Meek is going to federal prison for a long time, and the people of Colorado Springs are safer because he can no longer victimize their community." Marvin Massey, acting special agent in charge of FBI Denver

Meek's case was investigated by the FBI Denver office and the Colorado Springs Police Department.

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