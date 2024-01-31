Colorado Springs man sentenced for assaulting officer during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

DENVER — A Colorado Springs man who pleaded guilty to assaulting a law enforcement officer during the Jan. 6, 2021 breach at the U.S. Capitol was sentenced to federal prison Tuesday.

Jonathan David Grace, 49, was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $5,000 in fines and $2,000 in restitution, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Grace was initially identified as #233 in the FBI's seeking information photos. He was arrested in Denver on March 30, 2023, and pleaded guilty to the charges in October.

According to court documents, Grace traveled from his home in Colorado Springs to Washington, D.C., to attend the former president's "Stop the Steal" rally on Jan. 6, 2021. He then marched to the U.S. Capitol and joined a group of rioters who were trying to push past law enforcement officers in the Lower West Terrace Tunnel entrance to the building.

The DOJ said at 3:12 p.m., Grace entered that tunnel and worked his way into the mob inside the tunnel. He used his body weight to push in unison with others against the police officers, the DOJ said. During this, an officer was heard screaming in pain as he was smashed between a shield and a metal door frame, according to court documents.

Officers gained control of the tunnel and forced the rioters, including Grave, to exit, though he remained near the tunnel and was able to re-enter around 3:15 p.m. He started to move against law enforcement officers and yelled commands to push.

The mob kept pushing until about 3:18 p.m., when police were again able to get them out of the tunnel. Grace stayed near the mouth of the tunnel as rioters violently went after police. He also "watched close by as rioters dragged a Metropolitan Police Department officer out of the Tunnel and attacked him," the DOJ said.

About 20 minutes after Grace was pushed out of the tunnel, he joined other rioters to push against the police line. He was near the front of the mob and fought with officers, the DOJ said.

"He held onto the tunnel archway, turned his back to the officers, and resisted the officers’ pushing," the DOJ said. "Grace also forcefully pushed into the officers, making physical contact with the officers as he assaulted them."

He retreated after he was sprayed with a chemical irritant.

In the 36 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,265 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 440 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, a felony. The investigation remains ongoing.

Colorado people involved on Jan. 6, 2021 who are facing federal charges or have been sentenced:

