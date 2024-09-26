Colorado Springs man sentenced for actions during the January 6 Capitol breach

WASHINGTON D.C. — A Colorado Springs man was sentenced Wednesday after he was convicted on charges related to his conduct during the January 6 Capitol breach, according to the United States Department of Justice.
Tyler Earl Ethridge, who is 35 years old, was sentenced to the following:
- seven months in prison
- 24 months of supervised release
- ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution by U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Judge Contreras convicted Ethridge of the following on September 8, 2023:
- official proceeding
- civil disorder
- entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds
- disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds
- disorderly conduct in a Capitol building
- parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building
Evidence presented in the trial revealed Ethridge traveled from Colorado to Washington D.C. that day to attend the 'Stop the Steal' rally.
The U.S. Department of Justice says he then left the rally, and around 12:55 p.m., Ethridge and others destroyed barricades, overwhelmed police and knocked an officer to the ground.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Ethridge also helped remove a bike rack on the northwest approach of the Capitol.
Ethridge proceeded with the crowd past barricades to the West Plaza outside the Capitol. The U.S. Department of Justice says he was pepper-sprayed and shot with rubber bullets by police officers trying to control the crowd.
The department says Ethridge climbed a media scaffolding and exhorted the crowd to keep fighting police.
Around 2:35 p.m., Ethridge entered the Capitol and headed to the Rotunda. The U.S. Department of Justice says he recorded a video where loud alarms are heard, and you can also hear him tell someone to "cover your face."
The U.S. Department of Justice says Ethridge stayed inside the Rotunda for about three minutes. They say he filmed several other videos and posted them to social media.
After leaving the Rotunda, the U.S. Department of Justice says Ethridge joined a crows in the hallway between there and the Senate Chamber. They say he and others resisted police, and after that, Ethridge went back to the Rotunda for about 10 minutes.
Ethridge then left the Capitol. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, he was in the building for about 30 minutes.
After the Capitol breach, Ethridge stayed active on social media. In a post on September 24, 2021, the U.S. Department of Justice saysEthridge posted the following:
"Don’t be afraid of what they sentence you with. I’m not. I’m ready for whatever I’ll be charged with. America is still primed and ready.”
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested Ethridge in Colorado on July 8, 2022.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, more than 1,500 people have been charged in almost all 50 states for crimes related to the Capitol breach.
