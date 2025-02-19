Colorado Springs man arrested in Fort Collins after allegedly stealing vehicle

FORT COLLINS — A local man was arrested in Fort Collins for stealing a vehicle, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

The incident happened on Monday at a Verizon store in Colorado Springs.

According to CSPD, one of their officers took a report for a stolen vehicle. The officer learned the suspect, later identified as 37-year-old Justin Garcia, went to the store asking for help with his Verizon account.

Police say when an employee went to speak with a manager, Garcia leaned over the counter and stole the employee's vehicle keys. Garcia left the store, entered the employee's vehicle, and drove off.

On Tuesday, CSPD said one of their detectives was able to track the vehicle and drafted an arrest warrant for Garcia. Police say the vehicle was pinging in Fort Collins.

According to CSPD, officers with the Fort Collins Police Department recovered the vehicle and took Garcia into custody.

