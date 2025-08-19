Colorado Springs man arrested, allegedly stole more than $75,000 from Cripple Creek casino

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KOAA) — A Colorado Springs man has been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $75,000 from a casino, according to the Cripple Creek Police Department.

It happened early Monday morning at J.P. McGill's Casino.

According to police, 26-year-old Andrew Joel Irvine is currently being held in the Teller County Jail. They say formal charges are pending and will be filed by the Fourth Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Police say the Colorado Division of Gambling and the Colorado Springs Police Department helped in arresting Irvine on Monday. The Cripple Creek Police Department has not said how the crime happened.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call police at (719)689-2655. You can also email Sergeant Robert Kible or Detective Sergeant Brandon Blanchard at rkible@cripple-creek.co.us or bblanchard@cripple-creek.co.us.

