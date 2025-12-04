Colorado Springs firefighter injured in traffic crash Thursday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A firefighter was injured in a traffic crash Thursday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).

CSFD says firefighters were on the scene of a crash along I-25 near the Circle Drive around 9:00 a.m. The department says a car that wasn't involved in the crash did not slow down fast enough and hit a firefighter.

According to CSFD, the firefighter was taken to the hospital, and they were released on Thursday afternoon.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says charges are pending for the driver of the car.

Their name has not been released at this time.

