Colorado Springs father still waits for arrest in son, nephew's murder four months later

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police had a 50% clearance rate for homicide cases in 2021, meaning they made arrests, according the Colorado Bureau of Investigation data.

The national average clearance rate is 49%.

In 2022, Colorado Springs had 16 homicides in the first three months of the year, up by 11 homicides compared to the same time last year.

As the list of unsolved cases continues growing, families of loved ones murdered in 2021 are still waiting for justice.

"I talked to the detective ... He says its frustrating.He says every time they think they have a lead, they turn the corner and there's a brick wall there," said Ray Celano, whose son was shot and killed at Memorial Skate Park on November 20, 2021.

Dominic Celano, 14, and his cousin Gage Celano, 23, were at the skate park around dusk when they were murdered. After four months, he Colorado Springs Police have not named any suspects in the case.

However, Ray has a background in law enforcement from his career in California and has not lost hope for the case.

"The case will never close. It's a homicide, so it will never close. If the detectives working now can't get it, maybe the new ones have a different point of view or a different angle and they'll catch them."

There is a $10,000 reward for anyone who comes forward with information leading to an arrest in this case. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 634-STOP.

