Colorado Parks and Wildlife asking for help finding person who poached a mule deer at Lake Pueblo State Park

PUEBLO — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is asking for help finding a person who shot a mule deer at Lake Pueblo State Park last week.

CPW says they found the mule deer dead on September 12 near Rock Creek Canyon Road, which is located near Kestrel Pond Swim Beach.

They say evidence gathered showed the mule deer had been poached.

“We need the public’s help,” said Gretchen Holschuh, District Wildlife Manager for the Pueblo West region. “This is poaching and it’s illegal and we want to catch the person who did this. This mule deer was treated unethically and that is something we take very seriously."

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to email CPW at game.thief@state.co.us. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call them at (877)265-6648.

Holschuh says illegally killing and/or injuring wildlife could result in misdemeanor charges, including the following:



harassment of wildlife

hunting big game without a license

illegal taking of wildlife

careless use of a firearm

other charges

Depending on the charge(s), a person can face fines ranging from $750 to $13,000 and up to six months in jail.

