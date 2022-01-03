Colorado mom accused of stabbing her two children to death

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado mother was arrested after she allegedly stabbed her two children, ages 11 and 18, to death Thursday in Glenwood Springs.

Claudia Camacho Duenas, 37, was booked into the Garfield County Jail on two counts of first-degree homicide, according to the Glenwood Springs Police Department.

The two victims, whose identities were not released, were found suffering from significant injuries outside an apartment complex in the 100 block of Soccer Field Road in West Glenwood Thursday afternoon. They were transported to the hospital where they were later pronounced deceased.

Officers responding to a stabbing incident in progress arrived to find Duenas being restrained by an uninvolved bystander, police said in a release. They were told she was responsible for the assault, and she was arrested without further incident.

Police determined the initial attack occurred inside an apartment unit at the complex and continued outside in the parking lot where the victims were located.

Police said Duenas is the biological mother of the 11-year-old and 18-year-old.

No other details surrounding the circumstances of the stabbings are known and are pending a release of an arrest affidavit.