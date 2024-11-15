Colorado man sentenced to 35 years in prison for crimes against children

COLORADO — A Colorado man will spend the next 35 years of his life in prison after investigators say he spread sexual material of children online.

Christopher Meier, a 41-year-old from Denver, was a member of a dark web website where he tricked young boys into thinking he was a girl their age.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Denver, Meier convinced them to take off their clothes and engage in sex acts on a webcam. Meier then distributed those pictures and videos online.

FBI Denver says they are aware of at least 65 victims. Investigators say this all happened when Meier was on parole after being convicted in 2013 for sexual exploitation of a child.

Meier pleaded guilty to distributing the sexual material online in July. A judge sentenced him to 35 years in prison and a lifetime term of supervised release.

___





Two 14-year-olds arrested for a string of smash-and-grab burglaries in Colorado Springs Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) have arrested two 14-year-old boys who they say are connected to several recent smash-and-grab burglaries. The teens were taken into custody on November 8 and are being held in the Zebulon Pike Youth Services Center. Two arrests have been made in connection to smash-and-grabs across Colorado Springs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.