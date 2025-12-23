Colorado DA to announce case against mom suspected of killing her two kids

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Fourth Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen and law enforcement agencies will announce a criminal case against Kimberlee Singler, the Colorado Springs mother accused of killing her two children.

A press conference is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, which you can watch live below:

Singler was arrested in the United Kingdom on December 30, 2023, just 11 days after the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a reported burglary call at her home.

CSPD found Singler and her 11-year-old daughter with injuries, and a 9-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy were found dead in the residence in what Singler told police was a robbery gone bad. On December 26, 2023, police filed an arrest warrant for Singler.

WATCH: Two dead after reported burglary at Palamino Ranch Point complex

Two dead after reported burglary at Palomino Ranch Point complex

Singler has been fighting extradition back to the U.S. while in UK territory, with her representation claiming that sending Singler back to the U.S. would breach Article 3 of the European Convention of Human Rights.

At the time of publishing this web story, it is unclear if Singler is back in custody in Colorado.

According to our partners at NBC London, Singler's representation claimed that sending her back to the U.S. would be subjecting her to a potential life sentence, while European law would allow her to be eligible for parole in her 70s, if she met the rehabilitation requirements.

WATCH: Colorado Springs mom accused of killing her kids fighting extradition

New developments on Thursday in the case of Kimberlee Singler

She faces life without parole in Colorado if she's found guilty of the following charges;



first-degree murder

attempted murder

child abuse



In Singler's court appearances in England, her representation claimed that there were flaws in the investigation by CSPD, including the claim that her daughter's witness statement was non-voluntary.

Despite Singler's arguments, the judge ruled in favor of the extradition.

News5 Michelle Reyes will attend the press conference and will have a full report on News5 at 10.

KOAA's Ashleigh Quintana helped contribute to this report.

These new laws go into effect in Colorado on January 1st Colorado will start 2026 with numerous new laws in place. From child care center fees to gun show requirements, here are six laws that take effect January 1st. These new laws go into effect in Colorado on January 1st

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.