Colorado councilmember charged for allegedly shooting a 17-year-old in the face

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A Colorado councilmember is officially charged in connection to allegedly shooting a 17-year-old in the face, according to the First Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Our news partners at The Gazette say 38-year-old Brent John Metz is being charged with the following:



assault

menacing

illegal discharge of a firearm

Metz is a town councilmember for Mountain View, which is a municipality in Jefferson County located south west of Denver.



The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says it all started with homecoming photos taken earlier this month. Two teenage boys wanted to have a scenic background, which happened to be on private property. Metz did not take kindly to the trespass.

According to the arrest affidavit, Metz pulled up in a truck next to the boys, got out with a handgun and pointed it towards them. Documents say the gun was fired, shattering the windshield and hitting one of the teens in the face.

Metz was arrested following the incident.

The Gazette's Sage Kelley contributed to this web story.

