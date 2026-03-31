College instructor charged with more than 70 counts of sexual assault on a child in a position of trust

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested a man who is allegedly involved in a case of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust.

The sheriff's office says their office arrested 48-year-old Jason Gunderson for 77 counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust.

According to the sheriff's office, they were contacted in February about inappropriate sexual contact between a teacher at Pikes Peak State College and a minor.

During their investigation, authorities said they believe Gunderson had a sexual relationship with a minor student for more than a year. Investigators claim Gunderson used his position as a professor and ties in Colorado Springs to manipulate the child into the relationship.

Investigators stated that Gunderson promised to get the minor involved in a valued internship, provide special attention and manipulate grades to get the student higher exam scores.

News5 reached out to the sheriff's office, and at this time, they do not believe there are any more victims in the community.

News5 has also reached out to Pikes Peak State College, which stated Gunderson has not been employed with the college since June 2025. You can read a statement from Pikes Peak College below:

Pikes Peak State College is aware of the arrest of a former employee who has not been employed at the institution since June, 2025.



The College takes this matter seriously and is cooperating with law enforcement. We are unable to comment further.



Questions regarding the case should be directed to law enforcement. We remain committed to maintaining a safe and supportive environment for students and employees across our campuses.

Pikes Peak State College Spokesperson

Gunderman is innocent until proven guilty. He is currently being held in the El Paso County Jail on a $50,000 bond. Gunderson's first court appearance is scheduled for April 7.

Editor's Note: At KOAA News5, we only use mug shots if there is a community threat, if the crime has a broad impact, or if it will benefit public safety to show.



We will not use mugshots on any platform – unless:

The mugshot is for a wanted person If there could be other victims (Example: child predators) If the person could pose a future threat to the community (Example: Sexually Violent Predator designation)



___

This southeast Colorado reservoir completely dried out, taking away one of the best recreation spots All that’s left of the Two Buttes Reservoir is a scattering of lifeless buoys, a rusty lawn chair, empty beer cans, and a number of fishing lures that have fallen into the water over the years. This southeast Colorado reservoir completely dried out, taking away one of the best recreation spots

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.