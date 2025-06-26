Man arrested during Pueblo 'No Kings Protest' no longer facing charges

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — During the No Kings Protest in Pueblo, Beau Burnett was arrested and was facing charges of third-degree assault and disruption of a lawful assembly.

According to 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office, he is no longer facing those charges, however, the DA's Office told News5 that they are still reviewing the case and charges could still be filed.

Police say that the 48-year-old was arguing with protesters and hit someone in the face.

He was one of two people arrested from that protest.

One woman was also arrested for allegedly reaching for her gun at the protest.

This is a developing story, and we will release any additional information if it becomes available.

___

____

