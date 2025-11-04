CBI investigating suspicious death in Kremmling after a man's body was found Monday

KREMMLING, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating a suspicious death in Kremmling after a body was found inside a structure along 6th Street.

The investigation began around noon on Monday after the body of a man in his 20s was found in a structure along the 300 block of 6th Street, CBI confirmed Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday afternoon, CBI identified the man who died as Joshua Horsley, 25, of Kremmling. The coroner's office is working to determine his cause and manner of death.

CBI said authorities believe this is an isolated incident. They do not believe there is a current threat to the public.

"Unfortunately, death investigations are often complex and require extensive, ongoing work that can take time to conclude," CBI said Tuesday afternoon. "We understand that such events can lead to questions and speculation within a small community."

CBI said investigators are not looking for any people of interest in this case. While they have called it a suspicious death, CBI also noted that it is classified as an "unattended death investigation."

As of publishing time, no arrests have been made.

The Kremmling Police Department and Grand County Coroner's Office are working on this case as well.

CBI did not release any other information on this case.

