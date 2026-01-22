CBI investigating shooting involving police in Walsenburg Wednesday

WALSENBURG, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating a shooting involving officers with the Walsenburg Police Department.

The CBI says the shooting happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday when officers attempted to take a wanted suspect into custody.

Crowley County detectives were tracking the suspect's vehicle and issued a Be On The Lookout alert. The suspect, a 43-year-old man, had an active arrest warrant out of Crowley County related to domestic violence.

According to the CBI, officers and Huerfano County Sheriff's deputies located the suspect's vehicle at the TA Express Travel Center, which is located on Highway 85.

When law enforcement attempted to take the man, whose name was not released, into custody, they say he drove off. During the incident, an officer fired a shot at him.

Law enforcement chased the suspect, who later pulled over along Highway 10 and was taken into custody.

According to the CBI, the man is expected to survive his injuries. He is currently receiving medical care, but will eventually be taken to the Huerfano County Detention Center.

No officers were injured during the incident, according to the CBI.

