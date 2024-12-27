CBI completes internal affairs investigation into former forensic scientist

COLORADO — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has now finished its internal affairs investigation into a former forensic scientist accused of altering data and cutting corners in analyzing evidence.

The CBI says Missy Woods omitted material facts in official criminal justice records and tampered with DNA testing by altering or omitting some test results.

In all, 1,000 cases handled by Woods are considered impacted by her data manipulation. The investigation began in September, 2023 when an intern research project discovered DNA anomalies.

The CBI says the review of all of her cases is now complete and they will continue to vet any new information they receive. Woods retired from the CBI in November, 2023.

