CBI arrests suspect wanted for second-degree murder in Alamosa County

ALAMOSA COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a man with an alleged connection to a homicide investigation from Alamosa County.
The victim was identified as Ryan Barnes, 49, from Alamosa.
Fernando Rodriguez, 44, from Alamosa, was arrested in Albany County, Wyoming, on Wednesday following a standoff. He's been charged with the following;
- Second Degree Murder
- Felony Menacing
- Motor Vehicle Theft
- Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender
Deputies with the Albany County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a suspicious circumstance, where homeowners returning to their seasonal home found a car that didn't belong to them.
The car was identified as a stolen green 1995 Subaru Station Wagon, associated with Rodriguez and an active warrant for second-degree murder.
The Wyoming deputies established a perimeter, and after a standoff, Rodriguez was taken into custody without further incident or injuries to the public.
He's currently being held in the Albany County Jail, waiting to be extradited to Colorado.
The investigation began on Sunday, March 1, when the Alamosa County Sheriff's Office responded to a home around 6:30 p.m.
When deputies arrived, they found a deceased man, later identified as Ryan Barnes.
This is an active investigation, and we will release more information as it becomes available.
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