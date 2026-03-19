CBI arrests suspect wanted for second-degree murder in Alamosa County

ALAMOSA COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a man with an alleged connection to a homicide investigation from Alamosa County.

The victim was identified as Ryan Barnes, 49, from Alamosa.

Fernando Rodriguez, 44, from Alamosa, was arrested in Albany County, Wyoming, on Wednesday following a standoff. He's been charged with the following;



Second Degree Murder

Felony Menacing

Motor Vehicle Theft

Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender

Deputies with the Albany County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a suspicious circumstance, where homeowners returning to their seasonal home found a car that didn't belong to them.

The car was identified as a stolen green 1995 Subaru Station Wagon, associated with Rodriguez and an active warrant for second-degree murder.

The Wyoming deputies established a perimeter, and after a standoff, Rodriguez was taken into custody without further incident or injuries to the public.

He's currently being held in the Albany County Jail, waiting to be extradited to Colorado.

The investigation began on Sunday, March 1, when the Alamosa County Sheriff's Office responded to a home around 6:30 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found a deceased man, later identified as Ryan Barnes.

This is an active investigation, and we will release more information as it becomes available.

Proposed 330-unit apartment complex sparks traffic concerns in Marksheffel Road area Neighbors push back against proposed 330-unit apartment complex, emphasis on traffic concerns in Marksheffel Road area. Marksheffel apartment proposal

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.