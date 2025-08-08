CBI and La Junta Police Department investigating deadly shooting

LA JUNTA, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the La Junta Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting.

It happened just after noon Thursday in the 500 block of Bradish Avenue, which is located near Veterans Field.

When officers arrived, they say man at the scene had been shot, and he later died from gunshot wounds. His name will be released at a later time by the Otero County Coroner's Officer.

According to the CBI, two other people are being treated for injuries, their names and conditions are unknown at this time.

The CBI is investigating, and they say there is no danger to the community.

