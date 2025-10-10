CBI Agent in the Pueblo region resigns following investigation, cited for bigamy

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) says they have accepted the resignation of an Agent who was based in the Pueblo region.

According to the CBI, the resignation comes after an internal affair investigation. The say former Agent Joe Somosky was cited with bigamy by the Fourth Judicial District Attorney's Office on July 20, 2025.

Bigamy is the act of being legally married to two different people simultaneously, which is a criminal offense in the United States.

The CBI says Somosky was placed on administrative leave as soon as they learned of the charge, and they began conductingthe investigation.

Instead of being terminated, Somosky resigned, according to the CBI.

___

Teller County Sheriff's Deputy Chase Mikesell, son of sheriff, charged with DUI The Teller County Sheriff's son has been charged with driving under the influence, possessing a weapon while under the influence and more. It stems from an incident back in August in Teller County. Teller County Sheriff's Deputy Chase Mikesell, son of sheriff, charged with DUI

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.