Cañon City Police Department asking for help locating assault suspect

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Cañon City Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a suspect who was involved in a stabbing Tuesday morning.

According to police, an officer heard a woman screaming and found a 23-year-old man who had been stabbed early Tuesday morning near the Harbor Freight on Fremont Drive.

Following an investigation, the department said they determined an assault occurred minutes before the officer arrived. Witnesses say there was a disturbance between a man and the suspect, later identified as 42-year-old Kenneth Elliot of Cañon City.

Detectives searched the area, but were unable to located Elliot, according to police. An arrest warrant has been issued for Elliot on charges of first degree assault and menacing.

According to police, Elliot is a white man who is 6'1" and weighs 175 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

The department says Elliot is considered arm and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach him and call Fremont County Crime Stoppers at (719)276-7867.

___

____

