Cañon City Police asking for help locating man with four active warrants

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Cañon City Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a man with four active warrants.

According to police, 40-year-old Joshua Monahan is wanted a no-bond warrant for felony eluding and false imprisonment. Police say Monahan is a white man who is 5'7" tall and 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on where Monahan is, you are asked to call police at (719)276-5600. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (719)275-7867.

Editor's Note: At KOAA News5, we only use mug shots if there is a community threat, if the crime has a broad impact, or if it will benefit public safety to show.



We will not use mugshots on any platform – unless:

The mugshot is for a wanted person If there could be other victims (Example: child predators) If the person could pose a future threat to the community (Example: Sexually Violent Predator designation)



