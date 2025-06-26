Cañon City Police arrest second man in connection to police standoff from March

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) has arrested a second man in connection with a police standoff from March 29, 2025.

Back in March, 50-year-old Stephen Garrett was involved in a multi-agency standoff after CCPD officers were sent to the St. Thomas More Hospital emergency room to investigate reports of someone who had been shot.

Garret was arrested days later for the following:



first-degree assault/domestic violence

possession of a weapon by a previous offender

menacing

According to police, a follow-up investigation resulted in the arrest of 57-year-old Robbie Joseph Hernandez on June 25 for allegedly trying to intimidate a witness who was testifying against Garrett.

Police say that Hernandez was arrested on the following charges:



intimidation of a witness or victim

bribing a witness or victim

conspiracy to commit bribery

The is an ongoing investigation, and we will release more information as it becomes available.

