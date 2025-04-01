Cañon City Police Department, U.S. Marshals looking for wanted man

CAÑON CITY — The Cañon City Police Department has asked for help from the U.S. Marshals Colorado Violent Offender Task Force (COVOTF) to find a wanted man.

50-year-old Stephen Garrett is wanted on the following charges:



first-degree assault/domestic violence

possession of a weapon by a previous offender

menacing

If you have any information regarding this case, you are asked to call the non-emergency line at (719)276-5600, opt. 6. You can also submit a tip to Fremont County CrimeStoppers by clicking here.

Background Information

The Cañon City Police Department was involved in a multi-agency standoff Saturday afternoon. This happened after officers were sent to the St. Thomas More Hospital emergency room after reports of someone with a gunshot wound.

When officers arrived, they spoke to the victim and found out the shooting happened at a home in the 2500 block of East Main Street.

According to police, officers went to the home and set up a perimeter until detectives could obtain a search warrant.

A News5 viewer sent us the video below of the police presence in the area that day.

WATCH: Cañon City Police Presence

Once they had a search warrant, the SWAT team tried to contact Garrett inside, but after several tries, they entered and found the home was empty.

WATCH: An hours-long standoff in Cañon City ends with no arrests on Saturday night



