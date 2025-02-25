Cañon City man arrested for having more than 250 fentanyl pills in school zone

CAÑON CITY — A man has been arrested after he was found with more than 250 fentanyl pills in a school zone, according to the Cañon City Police Department.

The incident happened on February 6 in the 1000 block of Clover Avenue, which is located north west of Cañon City High School.

Police say they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. They say a man inside the vehicle, later identified as 31-year-old Logan McCain, had several warrants.

According to police, they searched the vehicle and found 276 fentanyl pills inside.

McCain was booked in the Fremont County Detention Center on the following charges:



special offender – school zone

possession with intent to distribute

first degree introduction of contraband

possession of a controlled substance

possession of drug paraphernalia

