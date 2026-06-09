Calhan man facing animal cruelty charges following sheriff's office investigation

CALHAN, Colo. (KOAA) — A man is facing six counts of Cruelty to Animals charges after a months-long investigation following reports that he was not taking care of horses on his property, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Robert Bardwine, 42, told deputies who came to investigate his property along Bar 10 Road after reports of malnourished horses, that he was “under the guidelines and care advice from his veterinarian.”

Deputies first arrived at his property in February of 2026. Reports continued to come in about the condition of the animals, according to the sheriff's office, and when deputies followed up, conditions had not improved.

The Sheriff's Office Specialized Patrol Unit (SPU) took control of the case for a review of the animals on May 15 and determined they were not receiving adequate care. On May 21, the SPU returned to the property with a member from the Bureau of Animal Protection (BAP), a representative from the Colorado State Brand Inspector, and a veterinarian.

Of the nine horses found on the property, six of them needed immediate medical care. Those horses were loaded into trailers and taken to a local large-animal rescue for treatment.

Following tests and lab results, Bardwine was charged with the size counts on May 22.

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